Emmbi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.70 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.86% from Rs. 127.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 62.46% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2023 down 28.99% from Rs. 12.83 crore in March 2022.

Emmbi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2022.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 87.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.79% returns over the last 6 months and -6.25% over the last 12 months.