Emmbi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.78 crore, down 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.78 crore in June 2023 down 18.51% from Rs. 123.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2023 down 52.06% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2023 down 18.38% from Rs. 10.61 crore in June 2022.

Emmbi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 87.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.73% returns over the last 6 months and -5.73% over the last 12 months.