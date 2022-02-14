Emmbi Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore, up 48.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore in December 2021 up 48.44% from Rs. 86.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2021 up 115.18% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2021 up 66.8% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2020.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2020.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 104.05 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.14% over the last 12 months.