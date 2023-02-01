English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Emkay Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore in December 2022 up 0.04% from Rs. 49.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 45.87% from Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2021.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.1650.2849.04
    Other Operating Income0.550.580.66
    Total Income From Operations49.7250.8649.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4426.9126.80
    Depreciation2.352.201.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.120.080.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1117.1611.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.714.529.36
    Other Income1.621.151.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.335.6610.56
    Interest1.471.053.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.864.617.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.864.617.18
    Tax-4.370.863.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.233.753.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.233.753.78
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.931.521.54
    Diluted EPS2.911.491.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.931.521.54
    Diluted EPS2.911.491.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited