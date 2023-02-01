Emkay Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.72 crore in December 2022 up 0.04% from Rs. 49.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 down 45.87% from Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2021.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in December 2021.

