Emco Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.90 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.90 crore in March 2019 down 55.91% from Rs. 95.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.18 crore in March 2019 down 313.31% from Rs. 58.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 282.61 crore in March 2019 down 255.84% from Rs. 79.42 crore in March 2018.

Emco shares closed at 2.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -73.58% returns over the last 6 months and -72.55% over the last 12 months.