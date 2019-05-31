Emco Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.90 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emco are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.90 crore in March 2019 down 55.91% from Rs. 95.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 241.18 crore in March 2019 down 313.31% from Rs. 58.35 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 282.61 crore in March 2019 down 255.84% from Rs. 79.42 crore in March 2018.
Emco shares closed at 2.10 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -73.58% returns over the last 6 months and -72.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Emco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.90
|37.48
|95.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.90
|37.48
|95.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.26
|42.87
|116.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.82
|-1.91
|2.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.41
|6.45
|8.30
|Depreciation
|3.95
|4.06
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|235.02
|8.02
|47.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-286.56
|-22.02
|-83.55
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-286.56
|-22.02
|-83.55
|Interest
|56.14
|35.73
|35.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-342.70
|-57.75
|-119.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-342.70
|-57.75
|-119.21
|Tax
|-101.53
|-17.02
|-60.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-241.18
|-40.73
|-58.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-241.18
|-40.73
|-58.35
|Equity Share Capital
|13.58
|13.58
|13.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.51
|-5.99
|-8.61
|Diluted EPS
|-35.51
|-5.99
|-8.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.51
|-5.99
|-8.61
|Diluted EPS
|-35.51
|-5.99
|-8.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited