App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Q3 profit rises despite one-time loss; highlights of analyst call

Management expects demand scenario to stabilize in next 2-3 quarters driven by government spends in rural infrastructure and better GDP growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Emami has reported a 4.8 percent jump in its third-quarter (Q3FY20) consolidated net profit at Rs 144.4 crore, including a one-time loss of Rs 3.3 crore. The company reported a profit of Rs 137.8 crore in a year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the company was flat at Rs 264 crore, while EBITDA margin unchanged at 32.5 percent, year-on-year (YoY).

Here are the highlights of Emami's earnings call, compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Close

The company’s winter portfolio was impacted due to delayed winters and unfavourable seasonality leading to a decline of 13 percent in Q3FY20.

related news

The company is taking corrective measures in the male grooming range which will yield results from Q1FY21

Management expects demand scenario to stabilise in the next two to three quarters driven by government spends in rural infrastructure and better gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Promoter pledge will come down to ~20 percent from 70 percent post-execution of Emami cement deal and then will further reduce to nil by March 2021.

The Management expects 15 percent YoY growth in the international business in coming quarters and expects gross margin to remain in the existing range led by benign input prices in coming quarters.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #brokerage #company #conference call #earnings #Emami #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.