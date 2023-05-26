English
    Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.38 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.38 crore in March 2023 down 17.02% from Rs. 116.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2023 down 821.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

    Elgi Rubber shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 38.65% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Rubber Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.38103.72116.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.38103.72116.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.1454.9661.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.652.33-0.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.18-2.961.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2012.0416.62
    Depreciation3.884.094.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.8726.5735.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.526.69-3.36
    Other Income-2.757.885.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.2714.562.49
    Interest10.595.765.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.868.80-2.58
    Exceptional Items-3.2010.90-0.11
    P/L Before Tax-17.0719.70-2.68
    Tax-0.982.71-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.0916.99-1.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.0916.99-1.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.0916.99-1.75
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.213.40-0.35
    Diluted EPS-3.213.40-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.213.40-0.35
    Diluted EPS-3.213.40-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

