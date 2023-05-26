Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.38 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Rubber Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.38 crore in March 2023 down 17.02% from Rs. 116.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2023 down 821.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.
Elgi Rubber shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 38.65% over the last 12 months.
|Elgi Rubber Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.38
|103.72
|116.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.38
|103.72
|116.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.14
|54.96
|61.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.65
|2.33
|-0.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.18
|-2.96
|1.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.20
|12.04
|16.62
|Depreciation
|3.88
|4.09
|4.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.87
|26.57
|35.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|6.69
|-3.36
|Other Income
|-2.75
|7.88
|5.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.27
|14.56
|2.49
|Interest
|10.59
|5.76
|5.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.86
|8.80
|-2.58
|Exceptional Items
|-3.20
|10.90
|-0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.07
|19.70
|-2.68
|Tax
|-0.98
|2.71
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.09
|16.99
|-1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.09
|16.99
|-1.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.09
|16.99
|-1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|3.40
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|3.40
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|3.40
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|3.40
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited