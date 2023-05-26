Elgi Rubber Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.38 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.38 crore in March 2023 down 17.02% from Rs. 116.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.09 crore in March 2023 down 821.75% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

Elgi Rubber shares closed at 44.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 38.65% over the last 12 months.