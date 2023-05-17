Electrosteel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.82 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,761.82 crore in March 2023 up 13.28% from Rs. 1,555.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.31 crore in March 2023 down 17.38% from Rs. 122.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.22% from Rs. 232.58 crore in March 2022.

Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

Electrosteel shares closed at 48.00 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.