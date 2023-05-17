English
    Electrosteel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,761.82 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,761.82 crore in March 2023 up 13.28% from Rs. 1,555.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.31 crore in March 2023 down 17.38% from Rs. 122.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.22% from Rs. 232.58 crore in March 2022.

    Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2022.

    Electrosteel shares closed at 48.00 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.

    Electrosteel Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,761.821,728.041,555.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,761.821,728.041,555.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials923.881,044.30947.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks88.07-4.89-117.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.0492.0582.91
    Depreciation28.0228.5628.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses453.45435.46438.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.37132.56174.68
    Other Income23.7022.6428.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.07155.20203.63
    Interest72.2973.3050.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.7881.90152.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.7881.90152.81
    Tax31.4716.5530.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.3165.35122.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.3165.35122.62
    Equity Share Capital59.4659.4659.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.102.06
    Diluted EPS1.701.102.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.102.06
    Diluted EPS1.701.102.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
