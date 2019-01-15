Election will play big role for news business: Network18 MD

Network18 Media & Investments has reported a 24-fold year-on-year increase in third quarter consolidated profit at Rs 77.16 crore, driven by operating leverage.

Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 3.19 crore.

"Operating leverage drove profitability, especially led by continued strong performance of regional channels across both our news and entertainment portfolios," the company said.

Consolidated operating revenue during the quarter increased 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,524 crore.

What has led our revenue growth this quarter is festive season and the ads...and more importantly films in general, for example, Andhadhun and our first Telugu film Devdas—three or four films that we released this quarter, all did very well. This gave us the robust 23 percent growth in revenue, said Sudhanshu Vats, MD of Viacom18.

"If we look at this quarter (Q4FY19) and the first quarter of the next financial year, I think the (general) election will play a big role for the news business," Rahul Joshi MD, TV18 and Network18.

