App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Election will play big role for news business: Network18 MD

Consolidated operating revenue during the quarter increased 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,524 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Network18 Media & Investments has reported a 24-fold year-on-year increase in third quarter consolidated profit at Rs 77.16 crore, driven by operating leverage.

Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 3.19 crore.

"Operating leverage drove profitability, especially led by continued strong performance of regional channels across both our news and entertainment portfolios," the company said.

Consolidated operating revenue during the quarter increased 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,524 crore.

What has led our revenue growth this quarter is festive season and the ads...and more importantly films in general, for example, Andhadhun and our first Telugu film Devdas—three or four films that we released this quarter, all did very well. This gave us the robust 23 percent growth in revenue, said Sudhanshu Vats, MD of Viacom18.

"If we look at this quarter (Q4FY19) and the first quarter of the next financial year, I think the (general) election will play a big role for the news business," Rahul Joshi MD, TV18 and Network18.

Watch the adjoining video for more...

Disclaimer: Network18 is the parent company of TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Digital that publishes Moneycontrol.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #earnings #Network18

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.