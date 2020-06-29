Elecon Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 201.69 crore, down 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.69 crore in March 2020 down 19.46% from Rs. 250.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.23 crore in March 2020 up 2518.83% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.48 crore in March 2020 down 60.8% from Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2019.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 26.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.29% over the last 12 months.