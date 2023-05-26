Ecoplast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.85 crore in March 2023 up 2.37% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 1018.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 up 517.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

Ecoplast EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

Ecoplast shares closed at 89.57 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.