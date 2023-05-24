E2E Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore in March 2023 up 24.18% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2023 up 45.22% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.

E2E Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.