E2E Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore in March 2023 up 24.18% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2023 up 45.22% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.
E2E Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.
|E2E Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.59
|16.91
|14.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.59
|16.91
|14.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.42
|3.85
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.14
|2.79
|Depreciation
|6.00
|5.55
|5.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|1.47
|5.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.01
|2.90
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.17
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.41
|3.07
|0.93
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.26
|2.93
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.26
|2.93
|0.88
|Tax
|0.72
|0.74
|-1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.53
|2.19
|2.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.53
|2.19
|2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|1.52
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.73
|1.50
|1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|1.52
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.73
|1.50
|1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited