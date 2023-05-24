English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    E2E Networks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore, up 24.18% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.59 crore in March 2023 up 24.18% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2023 up 45.22% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.

    E2E Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    E2E Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5916.9114.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5916.9114.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.423.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.142.79
    Depreciation6.005.555.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.021.475.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.012.900.81
    Other Income0.390.170.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.413.070.93
    Interest0.150.140.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.262.930.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.262.930.88
    Tax0.720.74-1.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.532.192.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.532.192.04
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.751.521.41
    Diluted EPS1.731.501.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.751.521.41
    Diluted EPS1.731.501.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #E2E Networks #Earnings First-Cut #IT Services & Consulting #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am