    E2E Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for E2E Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 13.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 33.61% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2021.

    E2E Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9116.5213.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9116.5213.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.853.91--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.062.44
    Depreciation5.554.725.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.471.264.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.903.571.65
    Other Income0.170.110.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.073.671.68
    Interest0.140.110.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.933.561.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.933.561.64
    Tax0.740.93--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.192.631.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.192.631.64
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.831.13
    Diluted EPS1.501.811.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.831.13
    Diluted EPS1.501.811.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
