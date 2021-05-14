MARKET NEWS

Dr Reddys Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,768.20 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Reddys Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,768.20 crore in March 2021 up 7.18% from Rs. 4,448.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 557.30 crore in March 2021 down 28.65% from Rs. 781.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,135.80 crore in March 2021 up 11.05% from Rs. 1,022.80 crore in March 2020.

Dr Reddys Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 47.12 in March 2020.

Close

Dr Reddys Labs shares closed at 5,301.45 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and 42.05% over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddys Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,768.204,941.904,431.80
Other Operating Income----17.10
Total Income From Operations4,768.204,941.904,448.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,026.101,177.30745.30
Purchase of Traded Goods676.80680.30587.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-161.40-219.90198.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost893.00915.70855.50
Depreciation308.80311.20274.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,280.501,849.201,113.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax744.40228.10675.10
Other Income82.6070.5073.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax827.00298.60748.70
Interest29.7018.8023.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax797.30279.80725.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax797.30279.80725.70
Tax257.90267.00-44.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities539.4012.80770.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period539.4012.80770.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates17.9015.1010.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates557.3027.90781.10
Equity Share Capital83.2083.1083.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.611.6847.12
Diluted EPS33.511.6747.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.611.6847.12
Diluted EPS33.511.6747.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

