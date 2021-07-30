MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 net profit zooms nearly 5-fold to Rs 133.7 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Diagnostic services provider Dr Lal PathLabs on Friday reported a nearly five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust business growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 606.6 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 266 crore a year ago, it added.

The non-COVID business revenue was Rs 386 crore in Q1 FY22, the filing said.

Close

"First quarter of FY2022 was a disruptive phase for businesses, owing to the sharp resurgence of the second wave," Dr Lal PathLabs MD Om Manchanda said.

In addition to the gold standard RT PCR and antibody tests employed for confirmatory diagnosis, "we witnessed an upsurge in Covid allied tests.

Momentum in non-Covid testing continued, barring a few hotspot areas, which registered high caseloads," he added.

An interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 10 each has been approved by the Board, the filing said.

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs were trading at Rs 3,956.55 per scrip on BSE, up 6 percent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Dr Lal PathLabs #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.