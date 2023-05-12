English
    Dr Lal PathLab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 491.00 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dr Lal PathLabs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 491.00 crore in March 2023 up 1.13% from Rs. 485.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.5% from Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.80 crore in March 2023 down 2.48% from Rs. 133.10 crore in March 2022.

    Dr Lal PathLab EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.41 in March 2022.

    Dr Lal PathLab shares closed at 1,906.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.97% returns over the last 6 months and -16.53% over the last 12 months.

    Dr Lal PathLabs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations491.00489.40485.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations491.00489.40485.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.90110.90113.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.5096.3097.50
    Depreciation37.6037.9037.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.00169.20153.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.0075.1083.40
    Other Income14.2010.5012.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.2085.6095.40
    Interest9.009.1011.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.2076.5083.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.2076.5083.50
    Tax26.3022.9021.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.9053.6062.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.9053.6062.10
    Minority Interest-0.20-0.80-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.7052.8061.30
    Equity Share Capital83.4083.4083.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.846.377.41
    Diluted EPS6.826.357.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.846.377.41
    Diluted EPS6.826.357.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dr Lal PathLab #Dr Lal PathLabs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am