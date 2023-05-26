English
    Dolat Algotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, down 85.73% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in March 2023 down 85.73% from Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2023 down 85.61% from Rs. 47.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2023 down 80.35% from Rs. 65.60 crore in March 2022.

    Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.71 in March 2022.

    Dolat Algotech shares closed at 48.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.94% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.

    Dolat Algotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.2142.6757.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.2142.6757.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.790.86
    Depreciation0.200.210.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4512.7211.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.5227.9544.67
    Other Income19.2116.5320.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6944.4965.45
    Interest6.387.215.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3137.2759.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3137.2759.67
    Tax-0.547.6612.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.8529.6147.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.8529.6147.59
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.391.682.71
    Diluted EPS0.391.682.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.391.682.71
    Diluted EPS0.391.682.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dolat Algotech #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:15 pm