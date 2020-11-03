DLF Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,609.82 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,609.82 crore in September 2020 down 6.16% from Rs. 1,715.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 232.14 crore in September 2020 down 47.93% from Rs. 445.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.39 crore in September 2020 up 0.26% from Rs. 574.88 crore in September 2019.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2019.

DLF shares closed at 164.80 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -10.58% over the last 12 months.