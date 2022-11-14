English
    Digispice Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 53.63% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 53.63% from Rs. 29.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 384.56% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2022 down 164.4% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.

    Digispice Tech shares closed at 26.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.26% over the last 12 months.

    Digispice Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.548.0929.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.548.0929.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.190.180.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.595.254.35
    Depreciation0.642.110.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.017.9924.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.88-7.44-0.58
    Other Income4.020.801.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.87-6.631.29
    Interest0.110.040.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.97-6.671.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.97-6.671.04
    Tax1.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.97-6.671.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.97-6.671.04
    Equity Share Capital61.6461.5060.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.290.05
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.290.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.290.05
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.290.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am