Digispice Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, down 53.63% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in September 2022 down 53.63% from Rs. 29.21 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 down 384.56% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2022 down 164.4% from Rs. 1.91 crore in September 2021.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 26.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.26% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.54
|8.09
|29.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.54
|8.09
|29.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|0.18
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.59
|5.25
|4.35
|Depreciation
|0.64
|2.11
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.01
|7.99
|24.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.88
|-7.44
|-0.58
|Other Income
|4.02
|0.80
|1.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-6.63
|1.29
|Interest
|0.11
|0.04
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-6.67
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|-6.67
|1.04
|Tax
|1.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.97
|-6.67
|1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.97
|-6.67
|1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|61.64
|61.50
|60.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.29
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.29
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.29
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.29
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited