    Digispice Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.10 crore, up 53.41% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.10 crore in March 2022 up 53.41% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 102.04% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 87.8% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

    Digispice Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

    Digispice Tech shares closed at 30.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -23.20% over the last 12 months.

    Digispice Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.1027.8422.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.1027.8422.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.320.290.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.363.543.57
    Depreciation0.700.623.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1926.2224.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.47-2.84-9.55
    Other Income4.300.537.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.84-2.31-2.55
    Interest0.190.260.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.65-2.57-2.95
    Exceptional Items-----0.02
    P/L Before Tax0.65-2.57-2.97
    Tax0.570.030.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.08-2.60-3.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.08-2.60-3.84
    Equity Share Capital61.4661.1560.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.11-0.17
    Diluted EPS---0.11-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.11-0.17
    Diluted EPS---0.11-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Digispice Tech #Digispice Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: May 26, 2022 01:00 pm
