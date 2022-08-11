Digispice Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore, down 62.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore in June 2022 down 62.16% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 down 181.66% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022 down 220.57% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 31.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -57.18% over the last 12 months.