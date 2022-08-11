Digispice Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore, down 62.16% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.09 crore in June 2022 down 62.16% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022 down 181.66% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2022 down 220.57% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 31.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -57.18% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.09
|34.10
|21.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.09
|34.10
|21.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.18
|0.32
|0.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.25
|5.36
|4.87
|Depreciation
|2.11
|0.70
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.99
|31.19
|19.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.44
|-3.47
|-3.42
|Other Income
|0.80
|4.30
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.63
|0.84
|-2.05
|Interest
|0.04
|0.19
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.67
|0.65
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.67
|0.65
|-2.29
|Tax
|--
|0.57
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.67
|0.08
|-2.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.67
|0.08
|-2.37
|Equity Share Capital
|61.50
|61.46
|60.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.00
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|--
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.00
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|--
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited