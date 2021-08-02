Digispice Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore, down 28.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.38 crore in June 2021 down 28.47% from Rs. 29.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021 up 17.62% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021 down 235.71% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 73.05 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.24% returns over the last 6 months and 1,204.46% over the last 12 months.