Digispice Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore, down 60.37% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.03 crore in December 2022 down 60.37% from Rs. 27.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 103.01% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 102.96% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.

    Digispice Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0313.5427.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0313.5427.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.190.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.855.593.54
    Depreciation0.660.640.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6513.0126.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.33-5.88-2.84
    Other Income3.244.020.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.09-1.87-2.31
    Interest0.190.110.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.29-1.97-2.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.29-1.97-2.57
    Tax1.001.000.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.29-2.97-2.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.29-2.97-2.60
    Equity Share Capital61.6461.6461.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.13-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.13-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.13-0.11
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.13-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited