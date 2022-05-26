Digispice Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.54 crore, up 49.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.54 crore in March 2022 up 49.32% from Rs. 185.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022 up 157.95% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2022 up 202.36% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2021.

Digispice Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 30.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -23.20% over the last 12 months.