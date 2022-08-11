Digispice Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.30 crore, up 15.15% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digispice Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 263.30 crore in June 2022 up 15.15% from Rs. 228.66 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2022 down 79.33% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2022 up 28.37% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.
Digispice Tech shares closed at 31.75 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -57.18% over the last 12 months.
|Digispice Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|263.30
|277.54
|228.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|263.30
|277.54
|228.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|143.19
|133.94
|129.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.63
|-0.70
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.78
|29.18
|16.63
|Depreciation
|7.09
|6.11
|4.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.47
|113.65
|80.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.60
|-4.65
|-3.29
|Other Income
|4.17
|10.06
|2.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|5.41
|-0.57
|Interest
|0.13
|0.27
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.56
|5.14
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.56
|5.14
|-0.85
|Tax
|1.44
|1.71
|1.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.00
|3.43
|-2.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|0.07
|-0.12
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.02
|3.50
|-2.24
|Minority Interest
|-0.25
|-0.48
|-0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.34
|2.97
|-2.42
|Equity Share Capital
|61.50
|61.46
|60.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited