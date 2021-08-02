Digispice Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 228.66 crore, up 36.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.66 crore in June 2021 up 36.83% from Rs. 167.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2021 down 225.16% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021 down 66.61% from Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2020.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 73.05 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.24% returns over the last 6 months and 1,204.46% over the last 12 months.