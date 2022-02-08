Digispice Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.72 crore, up 34.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.72 crore in December 2021 up 34.23% from Rs. 184.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021 down 49.1% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2021 up 22.37% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020.

Digispice Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Digispice Tech shares closed at 42.05 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.12% returns over the last 6 months and -16.32% over the last 12 months.