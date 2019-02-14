Dharani Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.45 crore, down 73.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.45 crore in December 2018 down 73.91% from Rs. 116.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.13 crore in December 2018 down 64.48% from Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2018 down 754.9% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.

Dharani Sugars shares closed at 10.10 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -58.26% over the last 12 months.