Dharani Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.45 crore, down 73.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dharani Sugars and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.45 crore in December 2018 down 73.91% from Rs. 116.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.13 crore in December 2018 down 64.48% from Rs. 22.57 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.02 crore in December 2018 down 754.9% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.
Dharani Sugars shares closed at 10.10 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -58.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dharani Sugars and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.45
|65.45
|116.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.45
|65.45
|116.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.90
|27.61
|122.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.41
|30.52
|-22.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|6.00
|6.43
|Depreciation
|5.66
|5.65
|4.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.24
|9.14
|11.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.77
|-13.47
|-6.16
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.12
|3.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.68
|-13.35
|-2.84
|Interest
|18.80
|18.16
|19.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.48
|-31.51
|-22.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.48
|-31.51
|-22.65
|Tax
|2.65
|15.78
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.13
|-47.29
|-22.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.13
|-47.29
|-22.57
|Equity Share Capital
|33.20
|33.20
|33.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.18
|-14.24
|-6.80
|Diluted EPS
|-11.18
|-14.24
|-6.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.18
|-14.24
|-6.80
|Diluted EPS
|-11.18
|-14.24
|-6.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited