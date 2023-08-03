Dhanuka Agritec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.07 crore, down 6.02% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 369.07 371.23 392.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 369.07 371.23 392.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 229.31 232.86 307.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 83.78 13.82 60.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -65.15 -17.20 -104.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.09 28.53 32.20 Depreciation 4.62 5.10 3.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.43 35.35 45.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.98 72.77 47.69 Other Income 6.64 14.74 16.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.62 87.51 64.55 Interest 0.89 0.77 0.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.73 86.75 63.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.73 86.75 63.75 Tax 11.79 21.44 14.64 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.94 65.31 49.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.94 65.31 49.11 Equity Share Capital 9.12 9.12 9.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.23 14.24 10.54 Diluted EPS 7.23 14.24 10.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.23 14.24 10.54 Diluted EPS 7.23 14.24 10.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited