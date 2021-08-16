Dewan Housing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,000.69 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,000.69 crore in June 2021 down 13.94% from Rs. 2,324.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.44 crore in June 2021 up 348.56% from Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 514.43 crore in June 2021 up 201.21% from Rs. 170.79 crore in June 2020.

Dewan Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 10.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2020.

Dewan Housing shares closed at 16.70 on June 11, 2021 (NSE)