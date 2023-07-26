Delta Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.24 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.24 crore in June 2023 up 12.59% from Rs. 151.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.43 crore in June 2023 up 32.76% from Rs. 46.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.15 crore in June 2023 up 28.5% from Rs. 71.71 crore in June 2022.

Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.73 in June 2022.

Delta Corp shares closed at 189.20 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.67% over the last 12 months.