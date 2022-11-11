Delhivery Q2 Result | Loss narrows to Rs 254 crore, revenue up 22% to Rs 1,796 crore

The adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to Rs 125 crore in Q2FY23 on a sequential basis as against Rs 217 crore reported in Q1FY23

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Delhivery's loss in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 (Q2FY23) narrowed to Rs 254 crore against the loss of Rs 635 crore clocked in the year-ago period, as per the consolidated financial results released by the company on November 11.

The listed logistics firm's loss has also shrunk sequentially, as it stood at Rs 399 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

Delhivery's revenue during Q2FY23 came in at Rs 1,796 crore, which is 22 percent higher as against Rs 1,497.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

The revenue numbers went up marginally quarter-on-quarter as well, as the same stood at Rs 1,745.7 crore in Q1FY23.

The adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to Rs 125 crore in Q2FY23 on a sequential basis as against Rs 217 crore reported in Q1FY23, Delhivery said in a press release. The company had incurred an adjusted EBITDA loss of "Rs 58 crore on a reported basis and Rs 26 crore on a pro forma basis in Q2FY22", it added.

The release further noted that revenue from express parcel services during Q2FY23 grew 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,125 crore. Express volumes in the quarter jumped 19 percent YoY to 161 million shipments in Q2FY23 from 135 million shipments in Q2FY22, it added.

"Shipment volumes grew by 80 percent during the festive season period over average volumes in prior weeks," the company further noted.

The Part Truckload (PTL) services business continued its steady recovery post integration of the Delhivery and Spoton networks, Delhivery said, adding that revenue from PTL grew to Rs 293 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 259 crore clocked in the previous quarter.

“With the integration of Spoton behind us we remain optimistic about the future. Our structural cost and network advantages coupled with investments in technology, automation and our extremely strong balance sheet position us to strengthen our market position across segments in the Rs 15 lakh crore Indian logistics industry," Delhivery's managing director and chief executive officer Sahil Barua said.