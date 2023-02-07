English
    Deepak Nitrite Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,991.06 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:Net Sales at Rs 1,991.06 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 1,722.27 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.05 crore in December 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 242.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.95 crore in December 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 377.60 crore in December 2021.
    Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.78 in December 2021.Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,816.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.70% over the last 12 months.
    Deepak Nitrite
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,991.061,961.651,722.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,991.061,961.651,722.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,268.081,448.261,062.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.91----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.59-78.2822.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.0678.5265.47
    Depreciation41.1042.4045.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses256.83242.30219.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax273.49228.45306.38
    Other Income13.3612.0425.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.85240.49332.13
    Interest5.835.906.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.02234.59325.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax281.02234.59325.33
    Tax71.9760.1282.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities209.05174.47242.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period209.05174.47242.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates209.05174.47242.46
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3312.7917.78
    Diluted EPS15.3312.7917.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3312.7917.78
    Diluted EPS15.3312.7917.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
