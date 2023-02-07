Deepak Nitrite Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,991.06 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:Net Sales at Rs 1,991.06 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 1,722.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.05 crore in December 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 242.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.95 crore in December 2022 down 13.15% from Rs. 377.60 crore in December 2021.
Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.78 in December 2021.
|Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,816.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.70% over the last 12 months.
|Deepak Nitrite
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,991.06
|1,961.65
|1,722.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,991.06
|1,961.65
|1,722.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,268.08
|1,448.26
|1,062.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.91
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|54.59
|-78.28
|22.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.06
|78.52
|65.47
|Depreciation
|41.10
|42.40
|45.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|256.83
|242.30
|219.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|273.49
|228.45
|306.38
|Other Income
|13.36
|12.04
|25.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|286.85
|240.49
|332.13
|Interest
|5.83
|5.90
|6.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|281.02
|234.59
|325.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|281.02
|234.59
|325.33
|Tax
|71.97
|60.12
|82.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|209.05
|174.47
|242.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|209.05
|174.47
|242.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|209.05
|174.47
|242.46
|Equity Share Capital
|27.28
|27.28
|27.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.33
|12.79
|17.78
|Diluted EPS
|15.33
|12.79
|17.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.33
|12.79
|17.78
|Diluted EPS
|15.33
|12.79
|17.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited