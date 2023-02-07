Deep Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.06 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 98.06 crore in December 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 75.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2022 up 44.59% from Rs. 17.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.69 crore in December 2022 up 41.61% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.
Deep Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.37 in December 2021.
|Deep Ind shares closed at 299.10 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.62% returns over the last 6 months and 61.76% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.06
|66.67
|75.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.06
|66.67
|75.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.72
|32.65
|19.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.01
|1.11
|12.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.46
|7.73
|7.00
|Depreciation
|7.91
|6.40
|5.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|5.94
|7.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.83
|12.83
|23.17
|Other Income
|1.96
|9.79
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.78
|22.62
|23.48
|Interest
|1.11
|0.48
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.67
|22.14
|22.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.67
|22.14
|22.67
|Tax
|7.74
|5.57
|5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.93
|16.57
|17.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.93
|16.57
|17.17
|Minority Interest
|-0.33
|-0.02
|-0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.61
|16.55
|17.02
|Equity Share Capital
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.79
|5.18
|5.37
|Diluted EPS
|7.79
|5.18
|5.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.79
|5.18
|5.37
|Diluted EPS
|7.79
|5.18
|5.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited