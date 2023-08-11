English
    Deccan Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.08 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.08 crore in June 2023 down 1% from Rs. 194.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.37 crore in June 2023 down 24.43% from Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2022.

    Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.76 in June 2022.

    Deccan Cements shares closed at 498.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.95% returns over the last 6 months and -2.28% over the last 12 months.

    Deccan Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.08195.94194.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.08195.94194.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.7121.6421.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.60-0.44-14.92
    Power & Fuel--67.5971.14
    Employees Cost8.868.358.71
    Depreciation6.816.786.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.6878.2772.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4113.7427.97
    Other Income3.153.142.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5616.8830.71
    Interest2.423.502.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1413.3827.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1413.3827.75
    Tax5.003.487.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.149.9020.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.149.9020.68
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.107.0614.76
    Diluted EPS10.107.0614.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.107.0614.76
    Diluted EPS10.107.0614.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Deccan Cements #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

