Deccan Cements Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.08 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.08 crore in June 2023 down 1% from Rs. 194.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 20.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.37 crore in June 2023 down 24.43% from Rs. 37.54 crore in June 2022.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.76 in June 2022.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 498.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.95% returns over the last 6 months and -2.28% over the last 12 months.