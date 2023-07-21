DB Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.20 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.20 crore in June 2023 up 12.16% from Rs. 494.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.74 crore in June 2023 up 154.03% from Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.89 crore in June 2023 up 84.21% from Rs. 73.77 crore in June 2022.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

DB Corp shares closed at 197.70 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.55% returns over the last 6 months and 140.95% over the last 12 months.