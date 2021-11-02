Dalmia Sugar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 728.06 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.06 crore in September 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 719.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021 up 4.27% from Rs. 55.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.07 crore in September 2021 up 3% from Rs. 102.98 crore in September 2020.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.86 in September 2020.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 390.85 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 205.11% over the last 12 months.