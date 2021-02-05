MARKET NEWS

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q3 profit rises 39% at Rs 37 crore

Total income of the company rose to Rs 619.56 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 520 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 10:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries on Friday reported a 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 37.10 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 26.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 619.56 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 520 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
