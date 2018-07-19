Dabur Q1 PAT seen up 23.1% YoY to Rs. 330 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Dabur to report net profit at Rs. 330 crore up 23.1% year-on-year (down 17.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,030 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 370 crore.

