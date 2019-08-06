Cybermate Info Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.17 crore, up 36.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.17 crore in June 2019 up 36.39% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2019 down 22.51% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2019 down 41.03% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2018.

Cybermate Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2018.

Cybermate Info shares closed at 1.70 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.10% returns over the last 6 months and -11.92% over the last 12 months.