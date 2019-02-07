Cybermate Info Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in December 2018 up 10.78% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2018 up 7.36% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2018 up 157.63% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.

Cybermate Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Cybermate Info shares closed at 1.83 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.68% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.