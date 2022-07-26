English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Strong growth across segments in Q1

    Consumer electrical maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals continued its business momentum from the previous quarter and reported a healthy revenue growth in Q1

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    July 26, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Strong growth across segments in Q1

    Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Consumer electrical manufacturer Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals continued its business momentum from the previous quarter and reported a healthy revenue growth in Q1 FY23. The business is strengthening its presence across the rural and the urban markets. It has recently forayed into built-in kitchen appliances through the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (Butterfly). Favourable base propels topline (image) Crompton reported a top-line growth of 77 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a low base and the consolidation...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are emerging markets emerging stronger?

      Jul 25, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys in watchful mode, what poured cold water on Kotak Bank, Kissinger red flags US’ China policy, reality does for startups and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers