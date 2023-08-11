English
    Crest Ventures Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.04 crore, down 94.52% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.04 crore in June 2023 down 94.52% from Rs. 566.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2023 down 98.4% from Rs. 366.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.26 crore in June 2023 down 96.78% from Rs. 535.80 crore in June 2022.

    Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 128.89 in June 2022.

    Crest Ventures shares closed at 270.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.54% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.

    Crest Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.0430.20566.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.0430.20566.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----9.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.174.864.16
    Depreciation1.151.290.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.17-0.19--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.4511.5736.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1112.67534.68
    Other Income0.000.120.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1112.78534.97
    Interest5.702.254.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4010.53530.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.4010.53530.49
    Tax3.66-1.29170.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7511.82359.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7511.82359.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.890.396.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.8512.22366.69
    Equity Share Capital28.2028.2028.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.084.30128.89
    Diluted EPS2.064.29128.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.084.30128.89
    Diluted EPS2.064.29128.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023

