Cranes Software Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, down 20.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2020 down 20.67% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2020 down 4.26% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2020 up 3.92% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2019.

Cranes Software shares closed at 1.51 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.84% returns over the last 6 months and 147.54% over the last 12 months.