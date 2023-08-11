Cosmo First Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.66 crore, down 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.66 crore in June 2023 down 21.96% from Rs. 842.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2023 down 85.1% from Rs. 93.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.31 crore in June 2023 down 63.2% from Rs. 150.30 crore in June 2022.

Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.60 in June 2022.

Cosmo First shares closed at 668.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -24.19% over the last 12 months.