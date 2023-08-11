English
    Cosmo First Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.66 crore, down 21.96% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cosmo First are:

    Net Sales at Rs 657.66 crore in June 2023 down 21.96% from Rs. 842.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2023 down 85.1% from Rs. 93.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.31 crore in June 2023 down 63.2% from Rs. 150.30 crore in June 2022.

    Cosmo First EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.60 in June 2022.

    Cosmo First shares closed at 668.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -24.19% over the last 12 months.

    Cosmo First
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations657.66715.05842.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations657.66715.05842.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials433.77469.05563.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.973.490.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.5821.87-17.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.9152.6955.05
    Depreciation21.1822.0815.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.04106.5197.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2139.36127.39
    Other Income19.9212.797.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1352.15134.62
    Interest18.4317.3911.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7034.76123.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.7034.76123.09
    Tax1.802.9429.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9031.8293.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9031.8293.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.9031.8293.30
    Equity Share Capital26.2526.2527.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3712.0034.60
    Diluted EPS5.2911.8133.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3712.0034.60
    Diluted EPS5.2911.8133.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

