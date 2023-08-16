Cosmo Ferrites Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, down 23.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in June 2023 down 23.93% from Rs. 35.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 88.54% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 down 37.09% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2022.

Cosmo Ferrites EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in June 2022.

Cosmo Ferrites shares closed at 203.20 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.74% returns over the last 6 months and -47.41% over the last 12 months.