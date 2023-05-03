Control Print Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.84 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.84 crore in March 2023 up 10.95% from Rs. 75.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in March 2023 up 18.18% from Rs. 13.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in March 2023 up 10.77% from Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2022.

Control Print EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.99 in March 2022.

Control Print shares closed at 580.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.82% returns over the last 6 months and 25.26% over the last 12 months.