Colgate Q3 PAT seen up 10.9% YoY to Rs. 181.4 cr: Kotak

Q1. First introduced in test markets in 1946 with national distribution reached in 1949, it was touted as "America's Washday Favorite". It quickly gained dominance in the market, dwarfing the sales of its own products (such as Ivory Snow) as well as the competition. Originally, it was a white powdered solid, but the brand line was later expanded to include a liquid form. Which famous brand are we talking about?

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) Earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate to report net profit at Rs. 181.4 crore up 10.9% year-on-year (down 7.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,115.8 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 309.1 crore.

