Colgate Palmolive Q3 PAT seen up 26% YoY to Rs. 199.1 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate Palmolive to report net profit at Rs. 199.1 crore up 26% year-on-year (down 8.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,147.2 crore, according to KR Choksey

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 316.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.