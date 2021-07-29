Colgate Palmolive Q1 results: Net profit jumps 17.7% to Rs 233 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Colgate Palmolive has posted 17.7 percent jump in its Q1 net profit to Rs 233.2 crore against Rs 198.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 1,165 crore versus Rs 1,040 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 15.2 percent at Rs 355 crore against Rs 308.4 crore and margin was up at 30.5 percent versus 29.6 percent, YoY.

"Despite the challenging external circumstances we are pleased with our sustained growth momentum across all categories. Our disciplined approach to execute against our strategic initiatives was a key driverto deliver strong results," said Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India).

Colgate Palmolive (India) was quoting at Rs 1,758.70, down Rs 33.50, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.